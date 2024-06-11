Martha-Ann Alito, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, complained about the Pride flag, ranted about “feminazis,” and explained a flag design that she has been creating in her head in anticipation of when her husband is “free of this nonsense,” according to undercover audio released by a journalist and documentary filmmaker Monday on X.

“I want a Sacred Heart of Jesus flag, because I have to look across the lagoon at the Pride flag for the next month,” Alito griped at one point.

Alito’s comments were recorded undercover June 3 at the Supreme Court Historical Society’s annual dinner by Lauren Windsor, who was playing the role of a conservative activist.

Just hours earlier on Monday, Windsor posted another secretly recorded conversation she had had at the dinner with Alito’s husband. That audio was obtained and published by Rolling Stone. In his comments, the embattled jurist described “fundamental” differences between the left and right-wing that “can’t be compromised,” and expressed a desire to “return our country to a place of godliness.”

Shortly after the tape of Samuel Alito was posted, Windsor promised, “We aren’t done breaking news just yet…” That vow was fulfilled Monday night, with Windsor posting audio of Martha-Ann “unfurled.” According to the tape, Alito addressed the controversy over Jan. 6-linked flags spotted at her and her husband’s homes in Virginia and New Jersey, for which Samuel Alito said his wife was responsible.

“The feminazis believe that he should control me,” Alito said. “So they’ll go to hell. He never controls me.”

Toward the end of the six-minute recording, Alito circled back to the subject.

After stating her need for a Sacred Heart of Jesus flag, Alito described her husband’s reaction.

“He’s like, ‘Oh please don’t put up a flag.’ I said, ‘I won’t do it because I’m deferring to you. But when you are free of this nonsense, I’m putting it up and I’m going to send them a message every day. Maybe every week, I’ll be changing the flags.”

Alito then divulged to Windsor that she’s actually been spending her time creating flag designs in her head.

“They’ll be all kinds. I made a flag in my head. This is how I satisfy myself,” she continued. “It’s white and it has yellow and orange flames around it, and in the middle in the word ‘Vergogna.’”

That Italian word, she explained, means shame.

After Windsor, who said in character that she was upset by the attention that “the media” has devoted to the significance of the flags and whether Samuel Alito ought to recuse himself from Jan. 6-related cases, Alito gave her some advice.

“Don’t get angry,” she said. “Get even.”

A bit later, when Windsor lamented how “they’re persecuting you, and you’re like a convenient stand-in for anybody who is religious,” Alito reiterated her aforementioned mantra.

“Look at me. I’m German, from Germany. My heritage is German. You come after me, I’m going to give it back to you. And there will be a way—it doesn’t have to be now—but there will be a way they will know. Don’t worry about it,” she said, before quoting the Bible.

“Psalm 27 is my psalm,” she told Windsor. “‘The Lord is my God and my rock. Of whom shall I be afraid?’ Nobody.”

Alito, when Windsor recalled the conversation she had just had with her husband, emphatically agreed with the statement that there is “no negotiating with the radical left.”

“They feel,” she said. “They don’t think.”