Doctors have discovered a small nodule on former President Joe Biden’s prostate during a routine physical exam, The New York Times reported. Further tests are underway to determine what caused the growth and how best to treat it but doctors said it was not uncommon for men of Biden’s age—82—to experience issues with their prostate. Biden has already had several cancerous growths removed, his doctor Kevin O’Connor said in Feb. 2023. The same month a basal cell cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer, was removed from his chest. Biden has all but disappeared from the political scene since leaving office as the oldest ever serving president in U.S. history in January. Concerns were raised over the Democrat’s health throughout his presidency after President Donald Trump labelled Biden “Sleepy Joe.”
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Star Dies at 45
Samuel French, the actor best known for his work in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, has died. He was 45. Raised in rural Texas, French started his career with small roles in the History Channel miniseries Texas Rising and the AMC drama Fear the Walking Dead. His big break came in 2023, when he portrayed FBI agent CJ Robinson in Killers of the Flower Moon, holding his own in a memorable scene opposite star Robert De Niro. Just last month, French took to Instagram to celebrate winning Best Actor at the 2025 Cowpokes Int’l Film Festival for his work in the indie drama Monsters Within. The news of his death was shared by director Paul Sinacore, who worked with French on his final project, Western crime thriller Towpath. According to Sinacore, French passed away in his hometown of Waco, Texas, after a years-long battle with cancer. He is survived by his daughter, Madison; his partner, Melinda; his parents; and his brothers. Sinacore also paid tribute to French on Instagram, writing, “Samuel carried a fire for acting that burned in every frame—unfiltered, fearless, and alive.”
If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”
Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.
So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.
“Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!
Donald Trump isn’t the first president to be offered a free luxury jet worth hundreds of millions of dollars from the ruling family of Qatar. In 2018, Sheikh Tamim Al Thani gifted Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with a $500 million Boeing 747-8i, the same model on offer to Trump. The gift—which at the time was described as the “largest and most expensive private jet in the world”—came after Turkey had backed Qatar in a year-long stand-off with other Arab states. Since taking office in 2014, Erdoğan—who was previously Turkey’s prime minister—has taken control of the judiciary, police and military; dismantled institutional checks and balances; cracked down on dissent; and jailed his political opponents, according to the BBC. While Turkey is technically a democratic, secular and social state, the government has been described as “competitive authoritarian,” meaning it holds elections but they’re rigged in favor of Erdoğan’s conservative Justice and Development Party. According to Freedom House, the country is careening toward a full-on dictatorship after the March arrest of Ekrem İmamoğlu, the mayor of Istanbul and Erdoğan’s most influential political rival. Erdoğan—it seems—also shares a taste for expensive airplanes with the U.S. president.
UnitedHealth Group’s CEO announced his shock resignation on Tuesday less than a week after alleged UnitedHealthcare shooter Luigi Mangione’s legal defense fund surpassed $1 million in donations. Andrew Witty has managed the conglomerate since 2021 and handled the fallout after 27-year-old Mangione allegedly shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in broad daylight in Manhattan last December. Now, as Mangione’s legal defense ramps up and his fans send in countless donations, Witty is leaving the company for “personal reasons.” He will be replaced by the firm’s former CEO Chris Hemsley. Witty is departing just as the share price of UnitedHealth slumps 10 percent and other health insurers are also facing economic downfalls. UnitedHealth warned shareholders last month that there were “unanticipated changes” in the healthcare industry and earnings were falling for the first time in nearly two decades. Thompson’s killing in 2024 came with a wave of frustration from angry patients who said they were hurt by the insurer’s policies, which caused its stock to plummet. Then, in April, UnitedHealth shareholders launched a lawsuit against the company for allegedly hiding how the backlash hurt the business.
The weather’s warmer and the days are longer, which means now is the perfect time to start getting ready for a fun-filled summer. Whether you’re planning for outdoor adventures, social gatherings, or simply a chill night by yourself, Magic Cactus is the ideal drink to help you let loose without brain fog or a morning hangover. Magic Cactus is a fully legal, non-alcoholic, micro-dosed THC drink that gives you a light, functional buzz to help lift your mood without derailing your day.
Each Magic Cactus beverage is infused with hemp-derived THC and made with a sparkling cactus water base that is naturally rich in electrolytes and antioxidants. The result is a uniquely refreshing drink that helps you keep the party going without crashing or losing control of yourself. With three standout flavors (Watermelon Hibiscus, Spiced Peach, and Lavender Raspberry), thousands of glowing reviews, and a spiffy can design to boot, Magic Cactus is a one-of-a-kind alternative for anyone who wants to rethink how they celebrate. Whether you’re sober-curious, cutting back, or simply looking for a new way to enjoy life, grab a can today.
It was revealed Monday that a Chicago police officer on Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson’s security detail was suspended for allegedly showing up to work drunk on Jan. 20 after celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration at the city’s Trump Tower. The Chicago Tribune obtained records that showed Josue Najera had been with his family at Chicago’s Trump International Hotel and Tower that evening before a scheduled 9 p.m.-6 a.m. shift on the mayor’s detail. He was confronted about his condition upon his arrival on the mayor’s block. “PO Najera was agitated, speaking loudly and avoiding eye contact while explaining the event,” a sergeant overseeing the mayor’s detail wrote, according to Chicago Police Department internal affairs records. “His behavior was very uncharacteristic and erratic from the normal behavior (the sergeant) knows PO Najera to display.” A department supervisor soon confiscated Najera’s gun. At the station a few hours later, Najera blew a .134 BAC, and was then stripped of his police powers. He was suspended 25 days—time which he hasn’t yet served, the Tribune says. A CPD spokesperson said Najera, who had had a clean disciplinary record prior to January’s incident, is currently working in the department’s Alternate Response Section. Najera joined the force in 2017.
Kyle Snyder, a freestyle wrestler and Olympic Gold Medalist, has been arrested in a prostitution sting in Columbus, Ohio. According to police, Snyder responded to an online ad for escort services and was arrested Friday after meeting an undercover officer posing as an escort and offering her cash to perform oral sex. He was released shortly afterward with a summons to appear in court next week. Fifteen other men were also arrested as part of the sting. Before his arrest, Snyder was known as the youngest wrestler to win a world championship, NCAA championship, and Olympic Gold Medal in the same year when he competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics while a student at Ohio State University. Snyder represented Team USA a second time at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, taking home a silver medal. More recently, he signed with Real American Freestyle, Hulk Hogan’s new freestyle wrestling league, which Hogan has promised will be “bigger” than WWE or UFC.
The U.S. has revoked tourist visas from the governor of the Mexican state of Baja California and her husband. Marina del Pilar Ávila announced the development on X Sunday, writing “I fully trust that the situation will be clarified satisfactorily for both of us.” She and her husband, Carlos Torres, are both active members of the ruling Morena party. Torres said that the visa revocation “does not represent an accusation, investigation, or formal indictment by any authority, neither in Mexico nor in the United States,” but neither provided a reason for the Trump administration’s decision. The surprise comes less than a week after the U.S. Consul General Christopher Teal visited the governor to discuss sensitive issues such as security and development. Baja California borders the U.S. state of California and has the most pedestrian crossings of any other Mexican state that borders the U.S. The governor added in her post: “Governing my state is a source of pride, and I will continue to do so with my heart in mind and a clear conscience. My government will continue working tirelessly to address the challenges we face for the benefit of the people of Baja California.”
Michael Jordan is ready for his close-up. The six-time NBA champion will join NBC as a “special contributor” when the network resumes its NBA coverage this fall. While Jordan was previously reported to be joining the company as a commentator, NBC Sports told The Athletic that it’s too early to put an official title on his role. His hiring is part of a major makeover for NBC, which has not broadcast NBA games since 2002. As part of an 11-year, $76 billion broadcast deal that includes Amazon Prime Video, ABC, and ESPN, the network will begin airing NBA games when the new season starts in October. Jordan’s role, whatever it may be, is part of NBC’s larger push to generate nostalgia for the ’90s, when its previous NBA coverage was at the height of its popularity. The company has also revived “Roundball Rock” by John Tesh, its fan-favorite NBA theme music, and will use AI to recreate the voice of its late announcer Jim Fagan for promotional spots. Plus, Jordan isn’t the only icon of ’90s basketball NBC has tapped for the upcoming broadcasts. He’ll join former Indiana Pacers shooting guard Reggie Miller, who has been hired as a game analyst.
With so many different sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.
The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.
President Donald Trump’s plan to fly migrants to Guantanamo Bay is crashing and burning. A new military report provided to Congress this week shows that between Jan. 20 and April 8, the Pentagon spent at least $21 million sending migrants to the naval base on military aircraft. The flights are in line with Trump’s stated plan to detain 30,000 migrants in the notoriously brutal prison facility. Just one problem: Guantanamo Bay currently holds just 32 migrants. In fact, since January, only about 500 migrants have passed through the base at all. What‘s more, many of those transported on the military flights—which cost an average of $26,277 per hour—are believed to have already been flown back to the United States. This news comes just two months after administration officials told NBC that Trump was pushing ahead with his Guantanamo Bay plan despite concerns it wasn’t logistically or legally viable. The whopping price tag is the result of a major change in protocol: ICE deportation flights are typically conducted on charter planes, which on average cost just under $8,600 per hour. Unsurprisingly, the Trump administration’s shift to military planes seems to be mostly optics-based, not logistical.
Tory Lanez has reportedly been rushed to a hospital after getting stabbed in prison. Citing several sources, including one in law enforcement, TMZ reports that Lanez was allegedly stabbed in the face by another inmate following an altercation in the yard of the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi Monday morning. Lanez, 32, was transported to a nearby hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening, the outlet adds. The rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is currently serving a 10-year sentence at the California state prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. He was convicted in Dec. 2022 and found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He subsequently appealed his convictions to California’s Court of Appeal in 2023. Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, was granted a five-year restraining order against Lanez.