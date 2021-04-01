Boris Johnson’s Top Black Adviser Quits After ‘Gaslighting’ Study That Denied Institutional Racism Exists
ENOUGH’S ENOUGH
On Wednesday, a study backed by Boris Johnson’s government was accused of “gaslighting” British minorities by claiming that institutional racism no longer exists in the country. On Thursday, it emerged that Johnson’s most senior Black adviser had quit his job. According to The Guardian, Samuel Kasumu, Johnson’s top adviser on ethnic minorities, handed in his resignation last week and told colleagues about his decision on Wednesday. Kasumu attempted to quit earlier this year, writing in a letter that Johnson’s Conservative party was pursuing “politics steeped in division,” but he ended up being talked out of leaving—until now. Downing Street sources told BBC News that Kasumu’s departure was not linked to the findings of Wednesday’s government-commissioned report on race. As well as denying the existence of institutional racism, the report also managed to find some upsides to the African slave trade.