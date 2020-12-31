CHEAT SHEET
Most Notorious Serial Killer in U.S. History Is Dead
The man who murdered more people in the U.S. than any other serial killer in history died on Wednesday. Samuel Little confessed to 93 murders between 1970 and 2005, and officials have confirmed about 60 of those. Officials say there’s little reason to doubt the other 33 killings since Little has a photographic memory and has been able to draw some of his victims and provide obscure details about them and their murder locations. California’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed that Little died at a hospital on Wednesday. He suffered from a slew of health problems, including diabetes and heart trouble. Little was 80 years old and serving a life sentence.