San Antonio Cop Who Shot Eric Cantu Had Approached Him the Night Before
NEW DEVELOPMENT
The San Antonio police officer who shot a 17-year-old boy several times in a McDonald’s parking lot had approached him the night before, according to police records. Ex-officer James Brennand shot Erik Cantu on Oct. 2, sending him to the hospital in critical condition, where he still remains. The female passenger in Cantu’s car told police he had evaded the cop the night before, speeding off as Brennand tried to pull him over on the highway, KSAT reports. City officials have moved to block publicly releasing the police records of the incident, and it’s not clear why Brennand had tried to pull over Cantu initially. The next night, Brennand was reportedly at the same McDonalds as the teens for an unrelated call. Recognizing the vehicle, he approached it, at which point he shot the teen several times. Brennand was fired Oct. 4 and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.