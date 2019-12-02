Three Killed in San Antonio Plane Crash After Failed Emergency Landing
Three people have died after an emergency plane landing went horribly wrong Sunday night in San Antonio. The single-engine plane was reportedly leaving Sugar Land and headed to Boerne, Texas, but developed engine problems during the journey. The pilot decided to make an emergency landing at San Antonio International Airport, according to authorities, but ended up crashing into the street. “I thought I heard a car crash into some dumpsters. But that's not what it was at all,” one eyewitness told local CNN affiliate KABB-TV. The aircraft was found on the sidewalk and street and was completely destroyed when first responders arrived. “There were no commercial buildings hit, no apartment complexes,” said San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood. “As tragic as it is, it could've been much worse.”