San Antonio Cop Fired After Shooting at Teen in McDonald’s Parking Lot
A San Antonio police officer has been fired after shooting a teenager outside a McDonald’s Sunday night. Officer James Brennand approached a car in the McDonald’s parking lot at 10:45 p.m. after a disturbance call, according to a police report. When he opened the door, he found two teens inside eating and said “get out of the car” and pointed a gun at them. Erik Cantu, the 17-year-old driver, started driving in reverse with the door open, the police report says. Brennand then fired several shots at the teenager, who police allege continued to try and drive away. Cantu suffered several gunshot wounds and remains in the hospital. The other passenger wasn’t injured. Cantu has been charged by proxy with assault on a police officer and evading detention, and the investigation into the shooting could reportedly take a year.