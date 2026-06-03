Fan Dies After Tragic Fall During NBA Finals Celebrations

A 17-year-old San Antonio Spurs fan died Tuesday after suffering a tragic fall just days earlier while celebrating his team’s win. Joey Rodriguez fell from a vehicle on Southwest Military Drive during a honking celebration following the Spurs’ victory last Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After sustaining a head injury, Rodriguez was declared brain dead by doctors. His family was “praying for a miracle,” his uncle Moses Rodriguez said in an interview with NEWS4SA, but after consulting with doctors, they decided to remove him from life support. The Spurs have advanced to the NBA Finals against the Knicks, and the family is urging people to stay safe during ongoing celebrations. According to Rodriguez, “The Spurs meant everything” to Joey, and he warns people to be cautious in their excitement for the team. “Everyone please be careful out there. Stay in your cars. If you’re in a vehicle, wear your seatbelt,” Rodriguez said.