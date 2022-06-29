Three men have been arrested in connection with the horrific human-smuggling tragedy in Texas that killed 51 people and sparked fears of cascading death and misery at the Mexico border this summer.

According to a report by the San Antonio Express-News, among them was a driver believed to have abandoned the ill-fated truck, which was found in a field near the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. “He was very high on meth when he was arrested nearby and had to be taken to the hospital,” the outlet reported, citing a law-enforcement source.

Police also found two other men—Mexican nationals identified as Francisco D'Luna-Bilbao and Juan Claudio D'Luna-Mendez—at an address linked to the truck and have charged them with possessing weapons while residing illegally in the U.S, NBC News reported.

It was not clear if any of the three men had lawyers.

The arrests came as authorities sifted through the identities of the victims and survivors in a humanitarian nightmare. Adding to the horror: One woman was misidentified after someone who was rescued alive from the truck was found to be carrying her stolen ID.

The mess was cleared up because the mother of the faux victim had recently spoken to her daughter, Haneydi Jazmin Antonio Guzmán, who had moved to Costa Rica after she got married. “I just texted her,” Guzman’s mother told local news sources. “I am aware that my daughter is fine.”

Guzman then wrote on her own page that she was “fine by the grace of God.”

Guzman’s wallet was stolen a year ago when she was traveling in Mexico, but by the time she reported it to authorities, it had already been sold in the black market, where documents that might help someone gain access to the U.S. are a premium for desperate migrants hoping to find a new life.

Stolen documents are commonly given to migrants by smugglers as part of a package that is sold to people willing to risk their lives to cross the border to America.

The trailer truck carrying the migrants may have been carrying “cloned” tags, meaning the smugglers who were using it stole the identity assigned to a different truck, according to Isaac Limon, who said his father-in-law owned the falsely implicated Betancourt Trucking and Harvesting company.

“I mean, a lot of people that we know have been through the same thing, and it’s just something very sad. But the second thing on our minds was that like, hey, what’s gonna happen to us?” Limon previously told The Daily Beast.

It may take weeks or longer to identify some of the victims of the migrant tragedy, especially if they were traveling alone or if their family members were unaware of their plans.

As for the woman carrying Guzman’s stolen ID, authorities say she is now listed as unknown.