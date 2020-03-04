San Bernardino Terrorist’s Mom Cops a Plea for Shredding Map

The mother of San Bernardino terrorist Syed Rizwan Farook will face up to 18 months in prison after striking a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to destroying a piece of evidence. Rafia Sultana Shareef, 66, admits she shredded a map her son had produced while planning the 2015 attack after she learned he and his wife were wanted in the shooting ambush that left 14 people dead. She could have gotten up to 20 years if convicted at trial, but the deal calls for a much lower penalty when she’s sentenced March 16 in federal court in Riverside, California.