Nine Teens Arrested After Viral Video of Marines Being Beaten
LOCKED UP
Nine juveniles have been arrested in connection with the violent beating of three Marines near a California beach over the weekend, authorities said. The incident on San Clemente Pier, which was captured in viral video footage, saw two of the self-described service personnel curled up on the ground as they tried to defend themselves from kicks and punches. Five of the juveniles arrested have been charged by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department with assault with a deadly weapon, while four others have been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, according to CBS News. San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan said that deputies were “pretty confident that they have the main perpetrators.” The incident reportedly began on Friday night when the Marines asked the group of teenagers to stop shooting off fireworks. Hunter Antonino, one of the alleged victims, said he and his friends were then “stomped on” by the crowd.