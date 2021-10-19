San Diego Man Steals Truck, Tells Cops He Can’t Stop Due to ‘Speed’ Bomb on Board
OK, KEANU
A man in a stolen tow truck led San Diego police on an extremely slow police chase Monday after reportedly warning the cops that a bomb would detonate if he stopped, like in the 1994 movie Speed. The San-Diego Union Tribune reports the man hopped into the truck on Monday evening, beginning an hour-long police chase through the streets of San Diego that never once exceeded speeds over 10 mph. The Tribune reports that police radio traffic picked up the driver on the phone with dispatchers during the chase, and he reportedly told one of them that he couldn’t stop or a bomb on the truck would go off, just like in the Keanu Reeves blockbuster. However, the man was taken into custody after being stopped with the use of spike strips and pepper balls, and no bomb was found in the truck. Police haven’t released any details about the man’s identity.