San Diego Mosque Massacre Takes Sickening Twist

The two teenage gunmen who fired shots at a San Diego Islamic center purportedly livestreamed the sinister event.

The video, seen by the New York Post, appears to show Cain Clark, a 17-year-old homeschooled wrestler, and Caleb Vazquez, 18, storming the mosque as they opened fire.

In one particularly disturbing scene, the pair can be seen standing over a pool of blood and a body before they get back into their BMW, the Post reports.

The teenage suspects killed three people outside the San Diego mosque on Monday.

Cain Clark, one of the shooters at the San Diego mosque. Facebook/Madison Warhawk Wrestling

The video footage shows Clark in the driver’s seat with a gun. He then shoots Vazquez, reloads the gun, and shoots himself, according to the Post.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the FBI and the San Diego Police Department for further information on the video.

Shots were first fired around 11:43 a.m., and police said they responded to the scene within four minutes, but by then, the gunmen were already gone.

Police have said that one of the teen’s mothers alerted authorities that her son was suicidal and possibly armed in a call before the shooting occurred.

Mark Remily, the special agent in charge of the FBI San Diego, said the pair appears to have been radicalized online.

Clark left behind a suicide note, which included writings about “racial pride.”

Clark is also seen wearing a Black Sun, according to the Post, a symbol associated with Nazism. A handgun belonging to one of the shooters also shows the statement, “race war now,” written above a swastika.

A still image from the alleged San Diego mosque shooters' livestream footage moments before Cain Clark, 17, reportedly shot his accomplice, Caleb Velasquez, 18, and turned the gun on himself. Obtained by California Post

The Post additionally reported that Vazquez left behind a 75-page manifesto.

“I am a straight male. I am certainly not left wing, nor am I right wing — especially not with MAGA or Trump. Politically, I’d call myself a Third Positionist, specifically aligning most with National Socialism and eco-fascism, though any form of Third Positionism,” Vasquez wrote in the manifesto, according to outlet.

“Let me preface this by saying I don’t hate Muslims, at least not really,” he wrote. “What I do hate is the religion of Islam itself and what I hate more than that is seeing them here, invading my country.”

Inside the car, law enforcement said they found a shotgun and a gas can with a Nazi “SS” sticker, a symbol of the Schutzstaffel, a paramilitary group founded by Adolf Hitler that remains a present-day symbol of white supremacists.

Photo of a gas can with a sticker with a Nazi SS symbol belonging to the shooters of the mosque in San Diego. Facebook/Madison Warhawk Wrestling

One of the victims was security guard and father of eight, Amin Abdullah, who police say saved dozens of lives.

He was guarding the building at the time of the attack and “ultimately deterred” the two suspects from entering the mosque, San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said.

“His actions, without a doubt, delayed, distracted, and ultimately deterred these two individuals from gaining access to the greater areas of the mosque, where as many as 140 kids were within 15 feet of these suspects,” Wahl said at a press conference Tuesday.

Amin Abdullah, a father of eight who was working as a security guard at the Islamic Center, was among the three men killed. Facebook

Abdullah has been described as a beloved member of the community. The mosque’s director, Imam Taha Hassane, said if he were not there, “the carnage would be much worse.

Hassane said, “We’re so proud of him. I envy him when I see messages about him, literally from all over the world, talking about his heroism.”