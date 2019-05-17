Padre Ian Kinsler Hits Game-Winning Home Run, Yells ‘F*ck You All’ at Fans

San Diego infielder Ian Kinsler shocked fans at Petco Park on Thursday night when he yelled “Fuck you all!” to the Padres crowd after hitting a three-home run that carried the team to a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kinsler has faced ample criticism this season for a series of missteps on the field, and his enthusiasm seemed to imply he didn’t deserve it. When asked by reporters why he yelled what he did, he said it was meant for his teammates, and was just trying to fire up the crowd. “It’s an inside thing,” he told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “I was trying to get everyone fired up.”