Padres’ Fernando Tatis Gets 80-Game Suspension for Drug Violation

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. flunked a test for the banned performance enhancer Clostebol and was suspended for an astounding 80 games. The shortstop claims the positive result came from medication he was taking to treat ringworm, but his team did not push back against the punishment. “It’s the player’s responsibility to make sure that he’s in compliance. He wasn’t,” Padres President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller said, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. The suspension means Tatis, 23, will miss the rest of the season, any post-season, and more than 30 games next season—all without pay.