These Lucky Students Can Take an Entire Class on Bad Bunny
PROFESSOR BENITO
Latin trap artist Bad Bunny will soon be the subject of a course at San Diego State University. The public college will begin offering the class next year through its School of Journalism and Media Studies. Dr. Nate Rodriguez, the associate director of the school, described Bad Bunny—real name Benito Martínez Ocasio—as a “global phenomenon” in an interview with KPIX. The Grammy winner’s music is instantly recognized by his characteristically deep baritone and explicit lyrics. The 28-year-old is also known for his occasional gender-bending and for being one of the few reggaeton artists to openly embrace his LGBTQ fanbase. “When you think about reggaeton, it’s hypermasculine, machista is embedded in its core. And Bad Bunny has come and flipped it upside down,” Rodriguez said. Bad Bunny was the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2021 and 2020, beating other heavyweights like Taylor Swift, Drake and J Balvin.