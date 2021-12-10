Watch This Anti-Vaxxer Try—and Fail—to Upstage Mariah Carey
BETTER LUCK NEXT YEAR
A San Diego anti-vaxxer decked in a Santa hat and red long-sleeve seemed to mistake the county’s board of supervisors meeting Tuesday for an audition episode of The Voice, launching into a version of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” full of anti-vax lyrics. “I don’t want a lot for Christmas, just body autonomy,” the overly long, out-of-tune diatribe began. “I don’t care about the variants, because of natural immunity.” The rest of the lyrics are full of prominent buzzwords among the restriction-resistant community, including the use of ivermectin (“not just horse paste”) and hydroxychloroquine. Still, even as she called for the city to end its pandemic emergency declaration, she still couldn’t resist the allure of Carey’s own lyrics. “Make my dreams come true, baby all I—end the emergency,” she said. The board eventually voted to extend its emergency health orders, killing the woman’s hopes along with her chances of beating Carey’s chart domination.