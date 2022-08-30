Penguin’s New Orthopedic Boots Are the Greatest Thing

CHEAT SHEET
A penguin at the San Diego Zoo who suffers from a chronic condition called bumblefoot was looking at a future full of pain and infection after medication, therapy, and acupuncture failed to offer relief. But his keepers turned to an organization called Thera-Paw, which designs equipment for animals with special needs—and now 4-year-old Lucas has been outfitted with custom orthopedic boots. “The boots are cushioned and Velcroed in place, so they will help Lucas to fully participate in the colony and showcase behaviors that are more typical for a penguin—such as climbing the rocks, swimming, nesting and finding a suitable mate,” Dr. Beth Bicknese, senior veterinarian at the zoo, said in a statement.