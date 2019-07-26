CHEAT SHEET
BLOODSHED
Police: Man Kills Father, Brother, and Two Others in 12-Hour Rampage Through Los Angeles
A California man shot his father, brother, and two other people in a 12-hour rampage through Los Angeles and the neighboring San Fernando Valley on Thursday, police said. Gerry Dean Zaragoza, 26, is accused of killing his father and brother and wounding his mother at an apartment complex in Canoga Park, a neighborhood in a southwest section of the San Fernando Valley. Zaragoza then drove to North Hollywood, where he allegedly shot two people—killing a woman believed to be an acquaintance, and critically wounding a man, according to police. A co-worker of Zaragoza’s father told the AP that Zaragoza was battling drug problems. He is also suspected of an attempted robbery outside a bank in Canoga Park. A motive for the attacks is still unclear at this time, police said.