San Francisco Board Condemns Renaming of Hospital After Mark Zuckerberg
Back in 2015, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, made a $75 million donation to San Francisco General Hospital—a gesture that led to the hospital being renamed in their honor. But, since then, San Francisco has soured on Zuckerberg with each fresh Facebook controversy, and now city leaders want to wipe his name from their hospital. According to ABC News, the board of supervisors on Tuesday voted 10-1 to pass a resolution condemning the renaming of San Francisco General Hospital after Zuck. The nonbinding resolution does not have the force of law, so it won’t force the hospital to remove Zuckerberg’s name, but Supervisor Gordon Mar said his resolution would send the message that public buildings shouldn’t be named after someone “as controversial as Mr. Zuckerberg.”