San Francisco Center Removes Flag After Justice Samuel Alito Drama
FLAG DOWN
After a week of controversy surrounding Justice Samuel Alito’s ‘Appeal to Heaven’ flag, the same flag has been pulled down from the San Francisco Civic Center. The flag, which was popularized by Jan. 6 Capitol insurrectionists, who flew it along with other popular right-wing iconography and flags, has flown among the 18 flags outside the civic center for decades, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The city’s park service decided to remove the flag on Saturday. The park service said in a statement that the flag has been adopted by a group “that doesn’t represent the city’s values.” The city has since replaced the flag with an American flag. The Chronicle noted that this isn’t the first time San Francisco has had to remove a controversial flag. After the Confederate Flag was continually ripped down in protest in 1984, the city’s then Mayor Dianne Feinstein agreed not to have the flag replaced.