San Francisco Declares State of Emergency for Monkeypox
San Francisco officials declared a state of emergency on Thursday as monkeypox continues to spread. The city had 261 confirmed or likely cases of monkeypox as of Wednesday, mostly among men who have sex with other men. San Francisco Health Officer Susan Philip said that she is more worried about the upward trajectory of cases than the number of confirmed cases, particularly given the scarcity of vaccines. San Francisco has received about 8,200 doses of the Jynneos vaccine so far; the vaccine’s sole manufacturer is based in Denmark, contributing to supply chain issues. The city is prioritizing vaccinating men who have sex with other men, and Philip said that health officials “want to affirm our commitment to the health of the LGBTQ communities in San Francisco.”