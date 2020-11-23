San Francisco DA Charges Police Officer With Homicide—for the First Time in City History
LOOKING FOR JUSTICE
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin plans to bring forward homicide charges against a police officer for the first time in the city’s history. Chris Samayoa, a former San Francisco police officer, will be charged with homicide in the 2017 shooting of Keita O’Neil, an unarmed Black man in a carjacking case, Boudin announced Monday. Samayoa was on his fourth day as police officer when he fired at a running O’Neil from within his car, according to CBS San Francisco, hitting him once. Samayoa was fired shortly after. Boudin won the district attorney’s job in 2018 on a platform of police accountability. “In San Francisco there has been a long history of officer-involved shootings leading to no accountability whatsoever, further cementing the idea that police are above the law,” Boudin said Monday. “That stops today.”