San Francisco Files Complaint Over Giant Light-Up ‘X’ on Twitter Building
POOR PLANNING
City officials in San Francisco attempted to visit the headquarters of Twitter—recently renamed “X” by owner Elon Musk—twice over the weekend to investigate a giant, strobing light-up sign placed on the building’s roof. Residents subsequently complained on the social media platform, and apparently in real life as well, resulting in a “notice of violation” for placing the installation without obtaining a proper permit from the city. “Spoke with Tweeter [sic] representatives and Building maintenance engineer representatives,” a Department of Building Inspection representative wrote in an official complaint. “I explained BID’s complaint investigation process and requested access to roof area. Tweeter [sic] representative declined to provide access but did explain that the structure is a temporary lighted sign for an event. I explained to all representatives that the NOV requires the structure to be removed with a building permit or legalized.” A notice of violation can result in a number of fees, though it is unclear whether the city plans to levy any.