S.F. Mayor Won’t March in Pride Parade Over Ban on Law Enforcement Uniforms
SOLIDARITY
San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that she will not march in the city’s Pride Parade due to a ban on law enforcement uniforms, saying that she is standing in solidarity with LGBTQ officers. Earlier Monday, the San Francisco Police Officers Pride Alliance, LGBTQ sheriff deputies, and San Francisco Fire Department released a joint statement specifying that they are not marching unless the parade’s board reverses the ban. “The San Francisco Pride Committee has asked the LGBTQ+ peace officers to go back in the closet,” the statement reads. Suzanne Ford, executive director of San Francisco Pride, specified that she wants cops to march, just not in full uniform—she suggests officers wear different clothing that references the police department. The parade’s board of directors first implemented the ban in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd. Ford said the decision was made to support the larger community, particularly people of color who may have negative associations with uniformed officers.