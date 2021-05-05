CHEAT SHEET
Suspect Arrested in Stabbing of 2 Asian Women on Busy San Francisco Street
Police in San Francisco say they now have a suspect in custody after a knife attack on two Asian women on Tuesday sparked a manhunt. The attack, which took place at a bus stop in the city’s busy downtown, left one woman “badly bleeding,” sources told ABC7, and another with the knife still stuck in her arm. Both victims have been transported to a hospital. Witnesses interviewed at the crime scene described the suspect as a Black male in his 30s or 40s and said he simply wandered off after the attack “like it was Sunday morning.” Police say while they have no evidence the attack was a hate crime, they are not yet ruling it out.