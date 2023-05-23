Carjacker Takes Paint Truck on Deadly Police Chase in San Francisco
‘CHAOS’
A suspect who carjacked a city paint truck led San Francisco cops on a chase through city streets Tuesday morning, police said. Unfortunately, the pursuit came to a deadly halt when the stolen truck slammed into an SUV, injuring several bystanders, including those waiting at a bus stop. Five people were injured in the crash and taken to nearby hospitals, and one was later pronounced dead. The suspect was arrested by police at the scene. “We were inside working and we heard this loud boom and came outside,” Hector Martinez, who works at a nearby barber shop, told KTVU FOX 2. “It's what you see here, a bunch of chaos.” The suspect, as well as the deceased victim, have yet to be named. Law enforcement continues to investigate the crash.