San Francisco Cops Used Rape Kit Evidence to ID Woman as Suspect in Unrelated Crime: D.A.
‘EXTREMELY TROUBLING’
San Francisco’s district attorney alleged Monday that the city’s law enforcement had connected a woman to a recent property crime using genetic material collected from a rape examination she’d had years ago. District Attorney Chesa Boudin said his office was investigating, but did not yet know how many times a sexual assault victim’s DNA had been used by the San Francisco police crime lab to investigate unrelated cases. But, he added, such a practice could constitute a violation of the state’s Victims’ Bill of Rights, as well as broader constitutional buffers against unreasonable searches and seizures. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott called the district attorney’s claims “sufficiently concerning” to initiate a review of the matter. “We must never create disincentives for crime victims to cooperate with police,” Scott said, adding that he was committed to ending the practice if Boudin’s allegations turned out to be true. State Senator Scott Wiener said the district attorney’s findings were “extremely troubling,” and announced that “if necessary, I’ll seriously consider introducing state legislation to ban the practice.”