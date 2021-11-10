San Francisco Cop Who Refused Vax Dies of COVID While on Leave
TRAGIC
A San Francisco police officer placed on leave for failing to obey a vaccination mandate has died less than a week after testing positive for COVID-19. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Officer Jack Nyce, 46, died on Saturday after being diagnosed with coronavirus last Tuesday. He died the same day he was hospitalized, his wife said. A 17-year veteran of the department, Nyce “leaves a void that will be difficult to fill,” the San Francisco Police Officers Association said in a statement. An official with the Association confirmed Nyce was one of 41 officers put on a 30-day administrative leave after missing the city’s deadline for inoculation. Any officers in the city who still refuse to comply with the mandate by Nov. 13 will be put on unpaid leave.