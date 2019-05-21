San Francisco Police to Voluntarily Return Property Seized From Journalist

San Francisco police have agreed to return the equipment of a freelance journalist whose home and office were raided by officers earlier this month. The announcement came during a court hearing on Tuesday regarding the seizure of journalist Bryan Carmody’s video equipment on May 10. Carmody’s home was raided as part of an investigation into what police have described as the illegal leak of a police report on the death of Public Defender Jaff Adachi, who frequently sparred with police. The issue will soon be back in court, with San Francisco Superior Court Judge Samuel Feng to hear requests by media organizations on the unsealing of affidavits and revocation of search warrants against Carmody. The First Amendment Coalition wants Feng to unseal two search warrants to determine whether officers informed judges that Carmody was a journalist ahead of the raid.