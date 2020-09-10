San Francisco Salon Owner Who Released Nancy Pelosi Haircut Video Shuts Down Shop, Ends Crowdfund
Erica Kious, the San Francisco salon owner who released video of an unmasked Nancy Pelosi getting her hair styled indoors, told Fox News Wednesday night she will be shuttering the business. “I am actually done in San Francisco, and closing my doors, unfortunately,” Kious said to host Tucker Carlson. “I’m actually afraid to go back, just because of the messages and emails I’ve been getting,” she continued, affirming Carlson’s suggestion that she was afraid for her physical safety. The House speaker has called her hair appointment a “setup” and the stylist who rented space from Kious said she had been violating shelter-in-place orders and operating since April. Conservative Republicans used the video as an opportunity to accuse Pelosi of hypocrisy against coronavirus face-mask rules, with the White House press secretary playing the salon video on loop during a press briefing.
However, Kious is still at least $336,000 richer, according to a GoFundMe page orchestrated by a friend. A statement on the site says it was halting donations Thursday and the money will go to the salon owner to cover any debts and relocation expenses. “It’s time to safely open up for EVERYONE and not just the privileged and political elite,” wrote organizer Amy Tarkanian when the fundraiser reached its donation goal on Labor Day.