‘Hero’ Cop Killed With His Own Gun During Houston Mall Altercation

A cop pulling double duty as a security guard was killed late Wednesday when a scuffle broke out at a southwest Houston mall. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said that an unidentified suspect got into an altercation with the guard, identified as San Jacinto County deputy constable Neil Adams, and was able to grab Adams’ gun. He then fatally shot Adams. Houston Police Department officers rushed to the scene and confronted the suspected shooter in the food court. He was then fatally shot by Houston cops when he “came at the officers” while carrying a “sharp-edged weapon,” Finner said. San Jacinto Constable Roy Rogers teared up while confirming Adams’ death. “He’s a hero,” he said. “And we want to honor him.”