Stabbing Horror at San Jose Baptist Church Leaves at Least Two Dead

At least two people have been killed in a Sunday night stabbing attack at a Baptist church in San Jose, California. Police confirmed that multiple other people have been hurt, some with life-threatening injuries. Details are still scarce as of Monday morning—though authorities have confirmed that no services were ongoing at Grace Baptist Church at the time of the attack, but people without homes had been brought inside to get them out of the cold. Police said no arrests have been made. More to follow...