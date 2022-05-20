Cop Charged With Masturbating on a Call Was Probed in Sex Assault
‘PATTERN OF ABUSE’
The San Jose police officer arrested last week for allegedly masturbating in front of a family while responding to a domestic disturbance call was accused of sexual assault nearly a year ago, the East Bay Times reports. Officer Matthew Dominguez, who is currently on paid administrative leave and faces one count of misdemeanor indecent exposure, was investigated in connection with a 2021 Memorial Day party. Jennifer Rodrigues and her boyfriend, Andrew Pouliot, reported to San Jose officials that Dominguez touched her breasts and thighs while drunk at the party, the East Bay Times reports. According to Rodrigues’ complaint, Dominguez made “inappropriate remarks” about her body and began “heavily leaning” on her. The Campbell police captain told the East Bay Times that prosecutors investigated the allegations but did not file any criminal charges. “It’s just super disappointing that they don’t want to do anything about it,” Rodrigues said, and Pouliot added that “there is a pattern of abuse.”