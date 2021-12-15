San Jose Crime Ring Busted for Robberies Targeting Asian Americans
HATE CRIME
Six men in San Jose were arrested Wednesday and charged with hate crimes relating to burglary and theft. After a yearlong investigation, police determined that the men, who are in their 20s, are believed to be part of a violent robbery crew. The gang allegedly targeted Asian Americans from October 2020 to September 2021. The San Jose Police Department noted, “Asian females were frequently the targeted victims and many were injured during the robberies.” The investigation covered more than 70 criminal incidents. Investigators believe that the group may be responsible for other robberies in the area.
The investigation is ongoing, and police continue to ask the public for help. Witnesses and victims reportedly helped authorities track down the suspects.