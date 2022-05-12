Cop Arrested After Allegedly Masturbating in Family’s Home During Service Call
NOT THAT KIND OF BEAT
The embattled San Jose Police Department—where earlier this month it emerged that an officer was allegedly intoxicated while investigating the kidnapping of a 3-month-old—was hit with another bombshell incident of alleged misconduct this week. An officer on the force has been arrested after being accused of masturbating inside a family’s home while responding to a call for service, according to a reporter with NBC Bay Area. It was not immediately clear what kind of call Officer Matthew Dominguez had been summoned to address, but sources told NBC Bay Area earlier this week that he had been caught by members of the family who walked in on him during the act. Dominguez, 32, has been placed on leave pending an investigation into the alleged incident. On Thursday, the NBC Bay Area reporter said Dominguez has been charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure. The San Jose Police Department no doubt wants to make one thing very clear: If you want to dance the five-finger shuffle, do it on your own time, and preferably on your own property.