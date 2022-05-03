San Jose Cop Was Drunk at Baby Brandon Kidnapping Scene, Chief Says
STUMBLE
A police officer was allegedly intoxicated while investigating a 3-month-old child’s kidnapping last month, according to the San Jose Police Department chief. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Chief Anthony Mata said he was “disappointed and dismayed” by the conduct of the unnamed officer, who has since been placed on leave. The accusation against the officer stems from the abduction of baby Brandon Cuellar, who was snatched as his grandmother unloaded groceries from her car on April 25. That Brandon was found alive and safe the next day is allegedly no thanks to the officer now accused of drunkenness, who had been assigned to canvass the neighborhood. An FBI agent at the crime scene noticed the officer’s behavior and raised the alarm, according to Mata. “I apologize to the family of 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar,” the chief said. “When any officer… tarnishes the badge, we all suffer the consequences.”