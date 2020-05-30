CHEAT SHEET
    San Jose Sheriff’s Deputy Fires on SUV That Ran Down Protesters

    OUT OF CONTROL

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

    A silver SUV that rammed into a crowd protesting in San Jose, California, was fired upon by a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy as it sped away Friday afternoon, according to the Mercury News. The car sped toward people gathered to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and then backed over two people, as shown in various videos taken at the scene. People are seen throwing objects at the vehicle. Authorities say the deputy hit the vehicle when he fired on it, but it is unclear if the driver was apprehended or if either of the people struck by the vehicle were seriously injured.

