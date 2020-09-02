San Leandro Police Officer Charged With Manslaughter in Walmart Shooting of Steven Taylor

Read it at The San Francisco Chronicle
A San Leandro police officer has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a Black man at a Walmart in April. Video shows officer Jason Fletcher shooting Steven Taylor, 33, less than 40 seconds after entering the store as the latter was brandishing a bat. Prosecutors later determined that Taylor posed no immediate threat to Fletcher, though police have said he ignored orders to drop the bat. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement, “I believe Officer Fletcher’s actions, coupled with his failure to attempt other de-escalation options, rendered his use of deadly force unreasonable.”