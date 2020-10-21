Sanctuary Cities That Limited Contact With ICE Had No Increase in Crime: Study
FIVE YEARS OF DATA
Cities that adopted sanctuary policies that limited cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not see a rise in violent crime or property crime, a new Stanford University report has found. Researchers looked at crime data from 2010 to 2015 in more than 200 sanctuary counties and jurisdictions. The data showed that the sanctuary policies limited the deportations of non-violent undocumented immigrants. Violent criminals were deported at a consistent pace because sanctuary policies usually don’t prevent ICE from taking those offenders into custody. The report contradicts rhetoric espoused by the Trump administration, which implies sanctuary policies imperil public safety. “There’s no evidence sanctuary policies harm public safety, and there’s no evidence those policies increase crime,” said study researcher David K. Hausman.