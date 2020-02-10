Sanders, Buttigieg Campaigns Call for Partial Iowa Recanvass
The campaigns of Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Pete Buttigieg formally requested a partial recanvass of Iowa precincts on Monday in the aftermath of the disastrous Iowa caucuses. According to Politico, the Sanders campaign said it was confident that the recanvass would result in an “extra national delegate,” while the Buttigieg campaign claimed a recanvass would result in the former South Bend mayor retaining his lead in state delegate equivalents (SDEs) for the national convention. The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) awarded Buttigieg 14 SDEs, while Sanders received 12 SDEs. The requests come one day after the IDP said it reviewed apparent counting mistakes made in 92 precincts that were flagged by Sanders, Buttigieg, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) campaigns. Over 140 precincts have been flagged for a recanvass. This comes after Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez called for an “immediate recanvass” of the state’s caucuses after a botched app caused a significant delay in the reporting of results.