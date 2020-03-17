Sanders Not Planning to Quit Race After Tuesday’s Votes, Aides Say
The chances of Sen. Bernie Sanders winning the Democratic nomination are likely to shrink even further following Tuesday’s votes—but some of his aides have said he still has no plans to throw in the towel. Florida, Illinois, and Arizona go to polls Tuesday, but the emergency measures surrounding the coronavirus outbreak have made Ohio officials cancel their primary. According to Politico, Sanders has signalled to his aides that he will not quit the race if the votes don’t go his way. He reportedly has staff in place for states that vote as late as April 28, including the delegate-rich New York which his team remains optimistic about. “I think he’s in. Who is going to advise him to drop out?” said an unnamed source close to the campaign. The team still see worth in gaining as many delegates as possible to help them influence the party platform at the Democratic National Convention this summer, even if he doesn‘t win the nomination. “I think there’s a very good chance that he will stay in,” said Larry Cohen, chair of Our Revolution, a group founded by Sanders. “The number of delegates you have, the number of people on the platform committee is absolutely critical.”