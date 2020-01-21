Sanders Responds to Hillary Clinton’s Attack: ‘On a Good Day, My Wife Likes Me’
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) quipped on Tuesday that “on a good day, my wife likes me” when asked about Hillary Clinton’s comment that “nobody likes him.” Sanders said in an interview with NBC Nightly News, “On a good day, my wife likes me, so let’s clear the air on that one,” and then reportedly began talking about President Trump’s impeachment. When asked why he thinks Clinton is still talking about the 2016 presidential election, Sanders said, “That’s a good question. You should ask her.” Clinton, the 2016 presidential nominee, said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Sanders “was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”