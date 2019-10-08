CHEAT SHEET
SOME CHANGES
Sanders Says He’ll Cut Down on Campaign Events in Wake of Heart Attack
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) told reporters Tuesday that he would be changing the “nature of the campaign a bit” in the wake of his heart attack last week. When he was asked if he would “keep up the same type of robust schedule” he had prior to his heart attack, the senator said he wouldn't be able to do so “immediately.” “Look, we were doing—in some cases—five or six meetings a day, three or four rallies and town meetings and meeting with groups of people. I don't think I'm going to do that,” he said. “But I certainly intend to be actively campaigning. I think we're going to change the nature of the campaign a bit, make sure that I have the strength to do what I have to do.” When asked what he meant by changing the nature of the campaign, Sanders said he would “probably not” be doing up to four rallies per day on the trial. “I'm not quite sure on this... but I don't think there's anyone who did more rallies than we have done,” he said.