Sanders: ‘We Are Losing the Debate of Electability’
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said on Wednesday that he is “losing the debate of electability” after suffering major losses to former Vice President Joe Biden in primaries on Tuesday. The senator held a press conference on Wednesday shortly after he announced that he would stay in the presidential race. Sanders asserted that he will do “everything in my power” to defeat President Trump, adding that “it is not just the ideological debate that our progressive movement is winning. We are winning the generational debate.” Sanders noted that his campaign “continues to win the vast majority of the votes of younger people.” “In order to win in the future, you need to win the voters who represent the future of our country… You cannot simply be satisfied by the votes of people who are older,” Sanders said, referring to Biden’s continued success with older voters. On Sunday night, Sanders and Biden are set to face-off on stage Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona. “In the first one-on-one debate of this campaign, the American people will have the opportunity to see which candidate is best positioned to accomplish that goal,” the senator said.