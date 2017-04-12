Sanders: Trump Will Be a One-Term President

Bernie Sanders told the AP in an interview Wednesday that he believes that Donald Trump will be a one-term president. “In terms of the first three months in office, Donald Trump is the least popular president in the history of polling,” Sanders said ahead of embarking on a nationwide tour to rally Democrats. “I do not believe that if Trump continues these policies that he’s going to be re-elected. Nor do I think that the Republicans are going to do well in 2018,” Sanders said. “The momentum right now is with the progressive movement in this country. And I think the Republicans are on the defensive and will be on the defensive increasingly.” The tour, which will include Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, begins on Monday with a rally in Portland, Maine, followed by stops in Kentucky, Florida, Texas, Nebraska, Utah, Arizona and Nevada.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10