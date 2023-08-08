Sandra Bullock Was ‘Best of Caretakers’ Before Partner’s Death: Sister
As Sandra Bullock grieves the loss of her longtime partner, who died after a private three-year battle with ALS, her sister Gesine Bullock-Prado has written a heartfelt note assuring that Bryan Randall died surrounded by much love and care. “I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon,” Bullock-Prado posted on Instagram. “ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home.” Bullock reportedly met Randall in 2015, and ever since, she has considered him “the love of my life,” according to an interview with Red Table Talk. ALS is a rare nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control and worsens over time. Randall’s family said in a statement to People that he “chose early to keep his journey with ALS private” and “those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.” In lieu of flowers, the family is asking others to donate to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital.