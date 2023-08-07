Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall died Saturday after a three-year battle with ALS that the celebrity couple shielded from the public.

Randall, 57, died “peacefully,” according to a Monday statement attributed to his “loving family.”

Bullock reportedly met Randall, a model-turned-photographer, when he was hired to photograph her son Louis’ birthday party in Jan. 2015. Since then, she’s spoken about him being a model figure in her children’s lives and not needing a marriage certificate to be a devoted mother and partner to him.

“He’s the example that I would want my children to have,” she said in a 2021 interview with Red Table Talk. “I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother...I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

In the same interview, Bullock called Randall “the love of my life.”

“We share two beautiful children—three children, [Randall’s] older daughter,” she said. “It’s the best thing ever.”

ALS, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a rare nervous system condition that weakens muscles and impacts physical function. Over time, patients’ brains lose the ability to initiate and control voluntary movements, according to the National Institute of Health, often ending in death.

In their statement, Randall’s family said, “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

The family asked mourners to donate to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital in lieu of sending flowers.

Bullock, who raised her two adopted kids alongside Randall’s daughter from a previous relationship, has not spoken publicly since the weekend and does not have social media.