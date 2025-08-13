Family Begs for Help as Iconic Group’s Singer Goes Missing
‘TRYING TO STAY HOPEFUL’
The daughter of an 80-year-old former singer for The Platters is begging for help to find her mother, who vanished in Brooklyn on Friday. Sandra Hall, who performed with the legendary vocal group in the 1960s, was last seen around 4 p.m. near Atlantic Terminal after visiting the mall with her caretaker. Hall, who has dementia, became separated at the Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center subway station. According to her daughter, Kahtia DaSilva, Hall slipped through a turnstile and boarded an uptown 2 train before her caretaker could react. “She just hopped on, and by the time my niece… was able to get her bearings, the train had already gone,” DaSilva said. Hall has not been seen since. She was wearing gray sweatpants, a pink shirt, and white sneakers. “We don’t know where she’s been sleeping, what she’s been eating,” DaSilva said. “I’m very concerned.” DaSilva is clinging to hope her mother may be in a hospital or shelter. “A lot of things are running through my mind right now. I am trying to stay hopeful.”
