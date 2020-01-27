Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theorist Who Doxxed Victims’ Families Arrested
A Sandy Hook hoaxer and ex-InfoWars contributor who doxxed the families of the 2012 mass shooting was arrested in Florida early Monday morning for unlawful possession of personal identification, The New York Times reports. Wolfgang Halbig spread misinformation about the shooting, which killed 20 first graders and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut, for years. Using Alex Jones’ program InfoWars as a platform, the 73-year-old was able to raise tens of thousands of dollars by convincing people that the mass shooting that a government hoax to take away Americans’ firearms. After Leonard Pozner—the father of a 6-year-old shooting victim—attempted to stop Halbig from targeting others affected by the tragedy, Halbig allegedly released a 100-page credit report on Pozner that included his address and personal data. Halbig also taunted the parents of other Sandy Hook victims, sending them pictures of individuals who he claims are their children “all grown up.”
According to the arrest affidavit, Pozner filed a complaint against Halbig after he repeatedly distributed Pozner’s Social Security number and other personal information to law enforcement agencies and news stations. “We are gratified that prolific Sandy Hook hoaxer and serial harasser of the families of victims, Wolfgang Halbig, has been arrested,” Pozner told the Times. Halbig was released after posting $5,000 bail and is set to appear in court next month. He faces up to one year in prison.